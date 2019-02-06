MILLVILLE-- Firefighters responded to a two-story duplex on fire in the 400 block of Sassafras Street Tuesday night.
Captain Doug Hallquist said that firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire on the right side of the building.
Firefighters worked for almost four hours to get the fire under control as it spread to the entire building.
Hallquist reported no injuries to residents. He said the right side of the building was unoccupied and the family living in the left unit had self evacuated.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury that Hallquist said was treated at the scene.
The building is considered a total loss after the fire, Hallquist said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.