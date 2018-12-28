Another large storm system will cap off the workweek in South Jersey. Rain and wind will cut through the region, adding to the record wet year.
A strong low-pressure system, responsible for blizzard conditions in the Plains and severe weather in the Deep South, will finally end its weeklong, cross-country journey in the mid-Atlantic.
For the day, expect a steady, soaking rain. A strong southeast to southwest wind will funnel in warm, juicy air from the Gulf of Mexico. A flood watch will be in effect after 5 a.m. Friday for Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
A flood watch will be in effect for Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties for much of the day on Friday.
I am concerned we will see a thunderstorm at some point during the afternoon. Winds will sustain between 15-25 mph (highest at the shore).
Like last Friday, winds will be howling a mere 1,000 to 3,000 feet above our heads. They would only get mixed down in a thunderstorm, but if we do see one, damaging wind gusts of 60-80 mph will be the concern.
High temperatures Friday afternoon will be balmy for December. Expect a high of 60 on the mainland, with mid 50s at the ocean-cooled shore. Rain will then taper down during the p.m. commute and end between 7 and 10 p.m. In terms of rainfall totals, 1 to 2 inches will be likely.
Temperatures will stay mild into the evening. In fact, we’ll likely be one of the warmest places in the nation Friday night. Otherwise, we’ll start clearing out as winds flip to the northwest late.
Saturday will then be like last Saturday, breezy and partly sunny. A new high-pressure system will fill in from Ontario.
Expect northwest sustained winds of 15 mph. Temperatures will stay steady Saturday, around 50 degrees.
Expect a mainly clear sky, with lows Sunday morning on either side of freezing. The heart of the cold air will settle in on a sunny Sunday. Highs get into the low 40s.
Then, Happy New Year! We will ring out 2018 with the theme of the year — wet. As has been common over the past few months, a low-pressure system will cut to the west of us. That puts us warm and wet.
Expect rain for most of New Year’s Eve until the warm front passes through. Then we’ll dry out for a spell, which is, luckily, looking to occur around midnight. A cold front passes Tuesday morning, drying out for the day.
