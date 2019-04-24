A double dose of showers and storms will be present Thursday and Friday. With the last weekend of April here, I don’t see many April showers to come with our approaching May flowers.
Temperatures on Thursday morning will be cooler than the past couple of mornings, but still above average. We’ll be around 50 degrees everywhere, with a partly sunny sky. Clouds will slowly increase Thursday, ahead of a system ejecting out of the Midwest.
The combination of a record wet 2018, a wetter than average winter and a dry patch in March …
If you need it to be 100 percent dry, focus on the morning and midday. After the 2-to-4 p.m. window, from west to east, isolated showers will be present. This will continue through the evening commute and end just after dark. Highs will be cooler thanks to a northeast breeze. We’ll see mid-60s for highs on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore.
No complaints will be in store for Thursday night. After the rain ends, I foresee just a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be good for sleeping with the windows opened (if you don’t have allergies). They’ll slowly slide from the 60s and 50s. By Friday morning, we’ll be in the mid-50s.
The wetter day will be Friday. Again, we’ll be washout free for most of the day. Scattered showers will come through. A warm front will lift during the late morning. After, we should be even less wet with just an isolated shower for much of the afternoon. If your event or outdoor work is not sensitive to rain, you’ll be OK. Highs will be near 70 inland, while the shore and Delaware Bay coastline will hover closer to 60.
The center of a low pressure system will enter the northern fringes of the state late Friday. Rain will develop in the hours just before sunset. A few rumbles of thunder will be present as well. Keep the rain gear handy into the night.
So we enter the weekend wet, but what about Saturday and Sunday? We have Bayfest in Somers Point on Saturday, plus yard sales, lawn mowing and the like. Well, we have some good news.
The rain will clear out during the early morning hours Saturday. A strong northwest wind will blow behind the rain, scurrying out the wet weather, and clouds. The sun will rapidly come out of the clouds as we start our Saturday, and the sunshine will last all day long. We’ll start around 50 degrees and rise to 60-65 with a diminishing afternoon breeze. Saturday night will be cool and crisp, almost like a fall night.
Sunday, I believe, will stay dry, if barely. A low-pressure system will move just to the north of the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with it feeling just a little bit warmer than Saturday. Winds will pick up out of the southwest late.
