ATLANTIC CITY — For the second time in six days an Atlantic City Fire Department company has been temporarily shut down due to a lack of available manpower.
Engine Company 7, which operates out of Station 1, was "browned out" again Tuesday. Company 7 was also put out of service on Aug. 2.
"Browning out" a fire station is a cost-saving measure used by municipalities to cap or reduce overtime payouts. The lost days for firefighters are referred to as “Kelly time,” which are mandated days off to keep hours worked within normal levels of a pay period.
Chief Scott Evans has previously stated that the company brown outs are because Atlantic City has a “limited overtime budget” as a result of the confines implemented under the state’s control of the city’s finances.
The Mayor's Office has not yet responded to request for comment.
Station 1 is located at the corner of Maryland and Atlantic avenues and serves the community around the north end of the Boardwalk, which includes several high-rise buildings and casino hotels.
When the Fire Department is fully staffed it has 10 companies, including seven engine companies and three ladder companies. Currently, the Fire Department staffs its six stations with 191 employees, 167 of them active firefighters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.