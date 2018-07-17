A second woman is suing Stockton University claiming she was raped at a 2017 fraternity party, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
The most recent lawsuit was filed a week after a female student claimed she was sexually assaulted by the same man, an alumnus, and that a video of the assault was posted to social media.
Zachary Madle, a 2015 graduate, and a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the time of the alleged incidents, is a defendant in both lawsuits, filed July 6 and 13.
Attempts to reach Madle by email and cellphone were unsuccessful Tuesday. Pi Kappa Phi is listed as one of the fraternities that is not considered a registered student organization within the university, according to the university website.
Stockton spokeswoman Diane D’Amico said the university is not permitted to comment on the litigation.
“The university has been served, and we have referred the matter to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for representation and investigation of the underlying claims," D’Amico said Tuesday.
In the first lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Camden, a first-year student, identified as M.R., alleges Madle gave her a date-rape drug on Feb. 15, 2017, and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.
She said she “woke up naked, confused, choking and covered in vomit,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also alleges that videos of the assault were posted on Snapchat.
In the second lawsuit, also filed in Camden, victim K.S. alleges that on Oct. 20, 2017, at a party at the Pi Kappa Phi house, Madle pulled her into a bedroom, began to hit, bite and choke her and had sex with her without consent.
The lawsuit names another incident that took place Nov. 10, 2017, in which K.S. said Madle “began to forcibly have sex with K.S.” without her consent after she said she told Madle to leave her friend, identified as J.D., alone.
The lawsuit claims Madle used a date rape drug to spike her drink without her knowledge “to incapacitate her for the purpose to engage in unlawful sexual contact with the plaintiff without her consent."
K.S. has been in therapy and said “she has suffered physical, physiological, and emotional trauma as a result," according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges Stockton has been on notice of past incidents involving rape and sexual assault, underage drinking and fighting involving students and Pi Kappa Phi members, and “declined to intervene.”
In the first lawsuit, M.R. said Stockton was aware underage drinking was taking place in the dorm where the alleged assault took place, and that the school "failed" to take steps to resolve complaints of sexual harassment, according to the lawsuit.
Attorney Robert Fuggi is representing both victims. Fuggi said Tuesday he hopes Stockton “acknowledges they have a problem” and “takes proactive measures to remedy the situation," in addition to protecting students who are coming into the university.
"It’s something that Stockton just appears to have let go on," Fuggi said. “Hopefully they’ll respond positively to these women’s complaints."
