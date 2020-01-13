CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A second woman was sentenced to prison time on drug induced death charges Thursday in the 2018 death of Eric Nolan, the son of Cape May County Sheriff Bob Nolan, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.
Lauren Dorff, 32, of the Villas section of Lower Township, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on January 9 for her role in the death of Nolan, who was found unresponsive in his Lower Township home on July 21, 2018. First responders attempted to resuscitate Nolan but were unable to. He was 35 years old at the time of his death and left behind a son, Aidan.
Susan Mazzone, 44, of Cape May Court House, was previously sentenced to seven years in state prison on Drug Induced Death charges stemming from Nolan's death. Mazzone and Dorff are both subject to the No Early Release Act.
Both were sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bernard E. Delury, Jr.
