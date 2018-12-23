HAMMONTON — A South Jersey woman got an early Christmas present this month when she went to go pay for her layaway items at Walmart on the White Horse Pike.
April Valentine, of Winslow Township, Camden County, said she went to Walmart on Dec. 9 to pay for gifts she had picked out for her almost 1-year-old grandson. She really didn’t have the money, but it was one of the last days to pick up layaway items, she said.
“I get there, I give them my name so they could look up the order and the gentleman there just started smiling,” she said. “I said, ‘Why are you smiling?’ I was like, he can’t be telling me that the layaway is lost. Instead, he said, ‘Today is your lucky day.’”
Valentine was one of several customers at the local Walmart who got their layaway orders paid off by an anonymous person. Officials at Walmart’s corporate communications confirmed the holiday gesture Sunday.
The number of items or total value was not disclosed.
Valentine said about $200 in gifts she had intended to buy was paid off by the “Secret Santa.”
“I just kept asking, are you serious?” she said. “The guy told me someone came in and wanted to pay for people who had bought toys for children.”
It’s not uncommon for mystery donors to lend a helping hand at Walmart during the holiday shopping season.
Earlier this month, someone paid off all remaining layaway items at the Walmart Supercenter in Pohatcong Township, Warren County.
“It never happens to me,” Valentine said. “I hear other people talking about these things, and I usually never get that type of luck.”
