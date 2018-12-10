South Jersey will tango with a high pressure system located in the Rocky Mountains for much of the week, making all holiday activities a go.
For us, early clouds will give way to sunshine for much of the day. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph for the most part. That will reload up on the chilly air, keeping high temperatures around 40 for the fifth day in a row. We are about 3 degrees below average for the month so far.
Monday night will be mainly clear and relatively calm. Temperatures will fall below 32 by 10 p.m. and then bottom out in the 20s by Tuesday morning. Expect closer to 20 in the Pine Barrens and near 30 at the shore.
Tuesday will pretty much be a wash, rinse and repeat day. Good amount of sun? Check. Lighter winds? Check. Highs around 40? You got it. Lows bottom out in the 20s.
Actually, take that cut and paste and cut and paste it again for Wednesday. A mostly sunny day with highs around 40 will be the deal. In a year that has brought us the wettest November and Climatological Fall (September to November) on record, this quiet pattern should be squeezed for all its worth.
Thursday will then be our transition day. High pressure continues to be the weather factor. It will be located offshore, which will flip our winds to a southeasterly direction. Blowing in the milder ocean waters, we will reach out the seasonable levels for the first time in a while, in the mid 40s. Lows on Thursday night will be our first above freezing in 10 days by that time, nothing unusual, but just wanted to point that out.
We then continue to have great agreement in a large storm system coming through for the end of the week.
The low pressure system is trending slower, so this will be more of a Friday-Saturday event than a Thursday-Friday one. This will be an all liquid storm — no snow will be expected. However, the rain will be heavy at times and roadway flooding will be a threat. Strong southeast winds will pummel the shore. It could even be like what we saw in our few past coastal storms, with gusts in the 40s and 50s. In addition, coastal flooding will be likely, but we will be saved by being in between the full and new moons, so even moderate flood stage will not be anticipated.
