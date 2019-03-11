It’ll be one of the quietest weeks we’ve had in South Jersey in a while.
Not only will the rain stay away for much of the week, but temperatures will be seasonable.
Sunday was a soaker for sure. While not all of the day had rain — and we turned quite mild — much of the region saw more than an inch of rain.
The final numbers were not in yet at the time of writing. However, Atlantic City International Airport should sit in sixth place for the wettest year to date. We will also be in third or fourth place for the wettest 15-month span in recorded history, and we are not even halfway through March. Needless to say, we have been very soggy. Looking ahead into the warm season, a strong signal for a more humid one will be there.
However, drier weather will be on the horizon, starting Monday. We will start off our sunrise (now after 7 a.m. again) with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average, around 40 degrees. So, the light jacket will be all you will need.
During the day, temperatures will rise and top out in the low 50s during the afternoon. High pressure moving in from the Rocky Mountains will be the reason for the sun, and we’ll have plenty more where that came from.
Temperatures will quickly drop through the 40s on Monday evening, thanks to a clear sky and lighter winds. Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty similar days. High pressure will be in control. Both mornings will start out near seasonable. That means 25-30 degrees on the mainland, and 30-35 for the shore. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the mid-40s. However, the strong mid-March sun will bring some natural heating to your home, business or vehicle.
The only difference between the two days will be the wind. Winds on Tuesday will be stiff from the west around 15 mph. Wednesday will be a light and variable wind.
Thursday will see that high pressure slide of shore. We’ll get into a southerly flow around the high. It could be jeans and T-shirt weather if you really want to give it a whirl. Highs during the afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Morning sunshine will be replaced by increasing afternoon clouds.
Our only storm of the week will be at the end. A large low pressure system will cut up the Plains, a familiar story for us. That will put us on the warm and wet side of the system. Expect some rain between Thursday night and Friday. However, we’ll be far enough away from the core of the system that a washout will not be likely. We should see chunks of dry time.
