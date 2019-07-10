HAMMONTON — A Cadillac seized in a drug raid has been turned into a town police car at no cost to local taxpayers, officials announced Wednesday.
Town businesses donated time, labor, materials and money to refit the vehicle, which was unveiled Wednesday afternoon at Town Hall.
The 2003 Cadillac Deville required mechanical work, vinyl lettering and some lighting, according to the Police Department's Facebook page.
Some of the businesses and organizations that made donations for the conversion included Federal Signal, Major Police Supply, the Hammonton Drug Alliance, Jonco Collision, Birch's Communication and Val-u Auto Parts.
