State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, will be honored by the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters at its fifth annual Green Tie Gala, the organization said in a news release.
Brown will receive New Jersey LCV's Emerald Award Tuesday night at the event, held in Somerset, Somerset County.
The Emerald Award "recognizes legislators for their outstanding contributions to conserving New Jersey's natural resources and protecting public health," according to LCV. It said Brown is one of two legislators, out of the state's 120 in the Senate and Assembly, chosen for the award.
“Senator Chris Brown has shown his commitment to our environment by consistently standing up for water, land, and air protections – even when some of his colleagues wouldn’t,” said New Jersey League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Ed Potosnak. “Chris has demonstrated time and again that he will work in a bi-partisan manner to protect the health and safety of New Jersey families.”
The New Jersey LCV highlighted Brown’s support for laws which encourage the increased use of wind and solar power and set goals of reducing greenhouse gas pollution by 80%, along with his efforts to establish Stockton University's coastal resiliency research in Atlantic City.
“Even more important than the economic reliance our area has on ensuring a clean ocean and clean beach, I believe our generation has a moral and ethical imperative to preserve the environment for our children and grandchildren so they can safely enjoy the beautiful landscapes as we do today,” Brown said. “The health and cleanliness of our ocean, back bays, beaches, and open spaces are vital to our quality of life. I will continue to fight to safeguard our resources.”
New Jersey League of Conservation Voters is a non-partisan organization whose mission is to elect environmental champions, hold public officials accountable, and support laws which protect our environment and improve the quality of people’s lives.
— Michelle Brunetti Post
