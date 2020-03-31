Harrison and Kennedy

Longport’s Brigid Callahan Harrison, left, and Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy are in a hard-fought primary battle to run against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

 Photos by Charles Olson/

Brigantine's Amy Kennedy won the county line for the 2nd congressional district primary at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention in March, but she will not get the expected benefit of running in the same column with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who is up for re-election. 

Booker has filed his intention with the state to run off the county line in Atlantic and Ocean counties, so he can bracket with Longport's Brigid Callahan Harrison, the Harrison campaign confirmed Tuesday.

Booker, along with senior U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and State Senate President Steve Sweeney, has endorsed Harrison.

"I am proud to walk side by side with Senator Cory Booker in this election," Harrison said in a written statement Tuesday. "I have sought and embraced his support, along with the support of other elected officials and our important union voices."

The Kennedy campaign could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Kennedy supporter Creed Pogue, of Estell Manor, one of the sergeant-at-arms for the county committee, said Tuesday he's not happy about Booker's decision, but he's not angry either.

"Stuff happens," Pogue said. "It's part of how this works out. Sometimes you like it, sometimes you don't."

And with COVID-19 complicating things, it's looking like an all-vote-by-mail primary is likely. Vote-by-mail ballots are structured differently anyway, he said.

Ocean County Democratic Chairman Wyatt Earp decided to cancel the vote on whom to support during Sunday's virtual convention, after the Kennedy campaign accused him of adding ineligible voters to the roster who supported Harrison.

Kennedy's supporters, such as Beach Haven municipal chair, said they had the votes for Kennedy to win and are calling on Earp to resign.

Earp said late Monday he canceled the vote to avoid a costly lawsuit, and accused Kennedy trying to win unfairly.

"Our attorneys assured us that our delegate process is legal, fair and in full compliance with the convention rules and our committee bylaws, and our committee chairs are properly appointed," Earp said. "But the Kennedy campaign’s lawyers continued their attempts to stack the deck in their favor in an attempt to win the party line."

Some progressive members of the Democartic Party have been angry with Harrison, who got the endorsement of six of the eight county chairs in the district before all the candidates had even announced.

They have said party bosses rather than Democratic voters are deciding who will challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

Kennedy and Harrison have emerged as frontrunners in a field of six.

