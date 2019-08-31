Many people tell me how much they love September weather — the warm, but not oppressive days with plenty of sun.
As we turn the page to September on Sunday, we’ll see exactly that.
High pressure stationed overhead will continue to be the catalyst for a comfortable and air conditioning-free morning for many of us. Temperatures will start out in the 60s. Winds will come out of the east for the day. Blowing in off the near- 70 Atlantic Ocean waters, high temperatures will be in the 75-80 range. If you procrastinated on that summer project until now, you’ll have a lovely day to do so. If you will be hanging waterside, you’ve got a good one, too.
Into the evening, we will continue to watch for elevated tide levels. Fortunately, this has been spotty and of not much consequence. With Hurricane Dorian more likely taking a track northward over open water, it’s tough to say when this spotty coastal flooding will end.
By Tuesday, both the a.m. and p.m. high tides should just get over into flood stage. This may be the longest stretch of “coastal flooding” (though, thankfully, it has been minor) since Sept. 25 to Oct. 6, 2015, with Hurricane Joaquin, my weather pal Jim Eberwine said. We’ll have to track Dorian’s path. More on that later.
Back to the forecast. It’ll be a very nice Sunday evening as we extend out our weekend one more day. Temperatures will fall through the 70s just after sunset. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Labor Day will see a fair amount of morning sunshine. High pressure will look to loosen its grip on the area Monday, allowing more moisture and the potential for wet weather in the forecast. Dew points will climb into the mid-60s — “getting humid,” but I wouldn’t call it sticky. Highs will be in the 80-85 range, with some 70s along the shore.
In terms of rain, storms will be more miss than hit. You can plan out your day as if it’ll be dry, especially at the shore. Just have a back-up plan in case a brief storm comes. No severe weather is likely.
Winds will turn to the southwest for Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll feel like summer never left as we enter the school year and “locals’ summer.” Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 out in Bridgeton and the mainland. Meanwhile, the shore will be a beach-worthy 80-85. Morning lows Wednesday will be 70-75 and sticky, so put the a.c. on.
In terms of Dorian’s potential in N.J, my confidence remains high the storm will make a close brush by. Expect higher surf Monday. Any wind or rain impacts wouldn’t be until Thursday, and more likely Friday or Saturday. The range goes from cloudy and gusty to less than a full day of a nor’easter-like scenario.
