GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - A 26-year-old resident suffered serious injuries to her torso and legs after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday in a hit-and-run accident, according to news released by police.
Hannah Wakeley, 26, was struck while jogging on N. Leipzig Avenue and Moss Mill Road by a motor vehicle that fled the scene of the collision, police said. An anonymous source provided the information to the police.
Both the involved vehicle and a suspect were located on Saturday as the result of information received from the public and the continued investigation by the township's traffic unit, police said.
Justin Sacchinelli, 30, who lives here, was charged by Officer Richard Gorneau of the township's traffic unit with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injuries, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and numerous motor vehicle violations, police said.
Sacchinelli was released on a summons pending his court appearance, police said.
