To quote a line in a song by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, “I feel summer creepin’ in ...”, but unlike the rest of the verse, with the great weather we have coming up you “won’t get tired of this town again.”
We’ll be greeted with plenty of sunshine Saturday morning. Temperatures start out mild, just around 60 degrees. So, as long as the pollen will not get to you, you can leave the windows opened. A cold front will be position near Virginia. Being north of it, we will be under high pressure and a northeast wind.
So that equals a sunny rest of the day and a cooler day than Friday, though that just means seasonable in the mid-70s. The shore will be in the mid-60s. Whether its going to Mayfest in Smithville or a walk on the boardwalk, it will be great.
Saturday night will be just as great, too. The evening will just need a light layer. Otherwise, we’ll have another night of good sleeping weather.
Sunday will then see high pressure lock itself into the southeastern United States. That means a southerly wind that’ll blow throughout the day.
A mix of sun and clouds will take us throughout the day. In this slightly soupy air mass (don’t worry, it will not be uncomfortable), a shower or storm could spark up at any point during the midday or afternoon. However, I would not cancel any outdoor plans, as the potential of this will be low. We’ll crack the 80 degree mark out in Buena and the mainland, with temperatures closer to 70 east of the parkway and along the Delaware Bay.
Winds will turn to the southwest Monday and we’ll keep hauling in air from the Gulf of Mexico. Again, storms will be around when a cold front passes during the p.m. hours. If you need the dry time, focus it in the morning. Temperatures will be summery; mid-80s for the mainland. If you want to get a spot on the sand, mid-70s at the shore won’t be bad either.
Even looking out into the rest of the week, no raw weather will be in sight. There will be no cloudy, gloomy days with temperatures in the 50s or 60s. Actually, in fact, our last sub-60 day of the year at Atlantic City International Airport is Saturday.
Hope you enjoy as we count down the days to the peak season in South Jersey.
As the latest class of graduates from New Jersey's flagship university meet Sunday to turn t…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.