Wednesday will again bring the risk of severe weather late in the day, though without the round of late-morning rain Tuesday brought. Otherwise, it will be a summery pattern going into the weekend.
We’ll see a good amount of sunshine, with some patches of fog as we start out on Wednesday. It’ll be a balmy morning, which would hang tough even with the dog days of summer. We’ll be starting out in the upper 60s, about 15 degrees above average. There’ll be a twinge of humidity in the air.
The morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds as unstable air begins to bubble up. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of the mainland. The shore will be cooler, in the mid-70s, as a southeast breezes takes on the afternoon.
Then, like Tuesday, we’ll see pop-up thunderstorms blossom after about 5 p.m., continuing through midnight. Also like Tuesday, there will be a risk for severe weather in one or two of these. Large hail would be the main threat. However, it is tough to get the damaging variety of hail in South Jersey. Overall, it’s not a great risk, but something to watch.
After the storms exit, we’ll be on tap for another balmy night. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s, settling in the upper 60s Thursday night. Without the air conditioning, it may be tough to sleep in.
Then, we’ll rinse, wash and repeat Thursday. We’ll start off with some sun and a nice morning. Then, clouds will mix in during the afternoon. Expect a warmer day. We’ll be in the mid-80s for most of the mainland. Winds will start out onshore, but flip to the southwest. This should pin the sea breeze back enough to allow the shores to reach 80, so it’ll be a good beach day.
Showers and storms will pop up during the mid- to late afternoon and last into the evening. Keep an eye for damaging wind gusts in any storms.
A cold front will then push through, wiping out our pattern. A stiff northwest wind will blow Friday, sustaining close to 20 mph at the shore. With the northwest wind comes drier air and a clearer sky. We should see a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be seasonable, and comfortable, with mid- to upper 70s everywhere.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll revert back into the pattern we’re in currently. That means a mostly dry day, with sun, but also a few storms that pop up each afternoon. In my opinion, good enough to spend it outdoors.
