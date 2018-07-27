Update: A single thunderstorm make a right turn from Maryland and went into South Jersey. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it pass through Cumberland county. It will toe the Atlantic / Cape May County border, before going out to sea.
For the first time since last Saturday, we are waking up to a mostly sunny morning. A little sliver of high pressure is overhead, in between our cold front well offshore and our rapidly approaching next one, in the Midwest on Friday morning.
Clouds will build throughout the day. Still, though, I think we’re no worse than partly sunny until late in the afternoon. It’ll be sultry out. High temps will be around 90 on the mainland and with a dew point in the 70s, the heat index will be between 95 and 100.
The heat of the day and the approaching cold front will promote very unstable air. Activity should start going around 3 p.m. in the form of isolated showers/storms. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans and an early start on the weekend is mostly a go. However, if a storm is over you, there could be trouble. Severe storms are not ruled out. Damaging wind gusts and small hail would be the main threat.
The potential for severe weather ends by about midnight, but the shower potential does not. The cold front will actually pass on Friday night. This will keep spotty showers/storms in the forecast. The activity should end around 3 a.m., remaining cloudy into sunrise on Saturday.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five different categories to distin…
If you don’t see a shower, it’ll be a pretty pleasant night. Evening temperatures slide through the 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be between 70 and 75.
South Jersey on Sunday turns the calendar to April, a month ripe with the cracking of thunde…
After all of this cloudy and, at times, rainy weather, we are treated to a nice weekend. Some dry air will build in from the Northwest. Head for the beach, where water temps will be between 70 and 75 degrees! On the shore, air temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The mainland will be just on target for summer, in the upper 80s. I’m imagining the Frizz Index will be the lowest it’s been in days by Sunday, as the dew points drops into the 60s.
Therefore, Chainsmokers beach concert will be looking great. Bring the sunscreen, but it won’t be uncomfortable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.