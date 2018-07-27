thunderstorms
Thunderstorms moving across the Delaware Bay.

 DALE GERHARD / Staff Photographer

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for New Jersey. The watch is effective Friday from 1:20 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The main concerns during this storm include scattered wind gusts that can go up to 65 mph and large, isolated hail events that are up to 1.5 inches that could occur.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is along and 85 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles southeast of Harrisburg to 45 miles northeast of Pittsfield.

A severe thunderstorm watch means that severe thunderstorms are likely to occur in and around the watch area. Remain diligent regarding threatening weather conditions and stay informed of possible warnings.

