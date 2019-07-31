Cape May Thunderstorm Cloud

Thunderstorms roll into Cape May just before sunset May 29, one of three straight days of storms in the region.

 William King / provided

There's enough ingredients for powerful storms to come through South Jersey on Wednesday that a severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect.

Svr T Storm Watch.png

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the counties shaded in pink until 9 p.m. The map is as of 1:45 p.m., so the other colors are warnings. 

The watch, which will go through 9 p.m., was issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency out of Oklahoma. The alert is in effect for all of South Jersey. 

As typical with big time heat, the big time storm potential is often the only way to bring a cooler change. The risk for severe storms will begin between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., mainly along the development of Wednesday's sea breeze front, as well as the I-95 corridor. That being said, a shower can form before that.

NJ_swody1 (1).png

Most of New Jersey was placed in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, or a slight risk. According to the Storm Prediction Center, the slight risk indicates "scattered severe storms possible". 

The threat goes until midnight to 2 a.m, with storms ending afterwards. The highest risk for severe weather will be between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern during this time, with isolated areas of wind damage expected. Power outages will be possible. On July 23, more than 300,000 people did not have service, according to the Associated Press. However, southeastern New Jersey was largely sparred. 

Isolated areas of roadway will be likely as well. This will be in particular for the shore communities and urban areas. Stream and creek flooding will be a concern to a lesser extent. Flash flood guidance on Tuesday morning shows that 3 to 4 inches of rain will be needed to cause issues. 

Finally, in a year when five tornadoes have struck New Jersey, and a record 16 tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service, a weak one will not be ruled out along the sea breeze front. However, this will be a low risk.

The front will then linger just to our south on Thursday and Friday, bringing renewed afternoon and evening storm risks. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments