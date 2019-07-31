There's enough ingredients for powerful storms to come through South Jersey on Wednesday that a severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect.
The watch, which will go through 9 p.m., was issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency out of Oklahoma. The alert is in effect for all of South Jersey.
As typical with big time heat, the big time storm potential is often the only way to bring a cooler change. The risk for severe storms will begin between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., mainly along the development of Wednesday's sea breeze front, as well as the I-95 corridor. That being said, a shower can form before that.
The threat goes until midnight to 2 a.m, with storms ending afterwards. The highest risk for severe weather will be between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern during this time, with isolated areas of wind damage expected. Power outages will be possible. On July 23, more than 300,000 people did not have service, according to the Associated Press. However, southeastern New Jersey was largely sparred.
Isolated areas of roadway will be likely as well. This will be in particular for the shore communities and urban areas. Stream and creek flooding will be a concern to a lesser extent. Flash flood guidance on Tuesday morning shows that 3 to 4 inches of rain will be needed to cause issues.
Finally, in a year when five tornadoes have struck New Jersey, and a record 16 tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service, a weak one will not be ruled out along the sea breeze front. However, this will be a low risk.
The front will then linger just to our south on Thursday and Friday, bringing renewed afternoon and evening storm risks.
