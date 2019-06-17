Shelf Cloud Delaware Bay Cape May County Thunderstorm

As a thunderstorm rolled in from the Delaware Bay, a shelf cloud was seen ahead of it. A shelf cloud is attached to the base of a cumulonimbus cloud, which typically brings thunderstorms. This typically accompanies a line of storms, like there was on Wednesday, May 29 2019. 

Another evening with the potential for severe weather and flooded roadways will be in store for South Jersey. A severe thunderstorm watch and flash flood watch will be in effect for the region. 

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued around 4 p.m. by the Storm Prediction Center and will be in effect until 11 p.m.

A flash flood watch will be in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Damaging winds will be possible in any thunderstorm, with large hail and a tornado not ruled out. A possible funnel cloud was spotted in Atlantic City on Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

