Another evening with the potential for severe weather and flooded roadways will be in store for South Jersey. A severe thunderstorm watch and flash flood watch will be in effect for the region.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will again be tracking severe weather and answering your question…
The severe thunderstorm watch was issued around 4 p.m. by the Storm Prediction Center and will be in effect until 11 p.m.
A flash flood watch will be in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Damaging winds will be possible in any thunderstorm, with large hail and a tornado not ruled out. A possible funnel cloud was spotted in Atlantic City on Sunday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
