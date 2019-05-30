Shelf Cloud Millville Thunderstorm

A shelf cloud marked the beginning of a strong thunderstorm near Millville Executive Airport on Wednesday, May 29. 

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of South Jersey through 9 p.m. Thursday.

Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties are in the watch zone. This is the third day in a row where either a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch has been issued for the region. 

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat with a likely line of storms that moves through between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. To a lesser extent, large hail and a tornado will be of concern. 

While Ocean County is in not under the severe thunderstorm watch, a flash flood watch has been issued for the county through 10 p.m. The watch extends north from there into New Jersey, and covered Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties. 

If a threat becomes imminent, a warning will be placed on any storm. 

Tuesday saw a tornado warned storm in Cumberland County. A water spout was seen in Fortescue, but no tornado officially confirmed by the National Weather Service. On Wednesday, an offshore weather station near Fortescue gusted over 60 mph. The Laurel Lake section of Commercial Township reported wind damage from the line of storms as well. 

