2:55 p.m. UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled by the National Weather Service. However, heavy rain will continue into the p.m. rush hour. High school football, which would delay or cancel due to lightning, will need to be watched in parts of Atlantic and Cape May county.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for an area roughly from Longport to Estell Manor, down south to Middle Township and Sea Isle City until 3:15 p.m.
A thunderstorm developed over Cape May County around 1 p.m. and has only moved slightly to the north. This has brought tropical downpours, in an atmosphere loaded with moisture from Mexico.
As of 2.25 p.m., Woodbine has already received 1.27 inches of rain, with 1.30 in Cape May Court House. This has fallen within the past hour and a half. Flooded roadways are a concern in this region. Please turn around if you see a flooded roadway.
Lightning is also widespread, please go inside if you are reading this outside. In addition to the flooding rain and lightning, a damaging wind gust or pea sized hail is not ruled out.
This is what I was talking about this morning. There won't be many storms, but when it rains, it'll pour. This will just have to "pulse" away. If you have pictures, let me know. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/FV3Ng8o3Gd— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 7, 2018
There is some rotation on radar near Corbin City as of 2:30 p.m. Continue to follow this article for any updates.
