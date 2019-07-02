A storm with a history of producing 60 mph winds and power outages is moving into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service.
The warning covers roughly the northern half of Atlantic Ocean, from Route 40 on northward. Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Galloway, Absecon, Port Republic, Pleasantvile and part of Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township are included in the warning, which ends at 9:45 p.m.
Radar velocity, which measures wind speeds toward and from a radar site, show peak winds around 50 mph. Damaged tree limbs and power outages will be possible, in addition to toppled over lawn furniture. If you are in the warning box, go inside.
🚨 Hammonton, Folsom, Buena Vista, heads up. There's borderline damaging winds with this storm coming in #NJwx pic.twitter.com/TDEss6crVC— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) July 3, 2019
A severe thunderstorm warning means that a life or property damaging storm is imminent. South Jersey was in a level 1 of 5, marginal, risk for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.