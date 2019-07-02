Cape May Thunderstorm Cloud

Thunderstorms roll into Cape May just before sunset May 29, one of three straight days of storms in the region.

 William King / provided

A storm with a history of producing 60 mph winds and power outages is moving into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning will be in effect until 9:45 p.m. for the area shaded in yellow. The radar is current as of 9:15 p.m. 

The warning covers roughly the northern half of Atlantic Ocean, from Route 40 on northward. Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Galloway, Absecon, Port Republic, Pleasantvile and part of Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township are included in the warning, which ends at 9:45 p.m.

Radar velocity, which measures wind speeds toward and from a radar site, show peak winds around 50 mph. Damaged tree limbs and power outages will be possible, in addition to toppled over lawn furniture. If you are in the warning box, go inside. 

A severe thunderstorm warning means that a life or property damaging storm is imminent. South Jersey was in a level 1 of 5, marginal, risk for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency. 

