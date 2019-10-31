A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of South Jersey after the trick or treating ends.
The Storm Prediction Center issued the watch, in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday. Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties are in the watch.
A powerful cold front will sweep through between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Damaging winds of 50-65 mph will be possible with this, enough to knock out power, take down tree branches or topple over loose objects.
The risk for a tornado is present, though it will be a low chance. New Jersey has seen 8 tornadoes so far in 2019, third highest in recorded history.
On average, New Jersey sees two tornadoes a year, in the bottom rung of average tornadoes when compared to other states.
Expect two to three hours of rainfall during this time. Rainfall will be heavy, but only spotty areas of roadway flooding will be possible.
South Jersey has been in a level 1 of five (Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and eastern Cumberland counties) or level 2 of five (western Cumberland and most of Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties) risk of severe weather.
