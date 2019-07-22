The bridge from the heat wave to refreshing summer weather will come at the expense of summer weather late Monday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.
The watch, which runs through 10:00 p.m., covers all of South Jersey. Power outages, spotty tree damage will all be in the realm of possibility.
A cold front that will bust the region out of the seven day heat wave stretches from New Jersey to Texas. Coupled with strong daytime heating, thunderstorms will continue to flare up and move eastward.
The potential for storms will start between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lines of thunderstorms will be poised to sweep through the area. Damaging winds will be the main severe weather threat, though the bigger concern will be the flash flooding, as a moisture rich atmosphere can bring torrential downpours.
In addition, there will be a non-zero risk of tornado. However, I believe only Ocean County has any threat.
While the severe weather threat will end overnight, showers and storms will carry over into Tuesday as low pressure sits overhead. Tuesday morning will see periods of rain. The shore areas will then be mostly likely to see each during the afternoon, as the front slides just offshore. In all 0.50 to 1.00 of rain will be likely, but locally, 4 to 4.5 inches can occur.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? Well, if it's too hot for bare feet, it's too hot for bare paws, too.
Using just a temperature gun and the grounds at The Press building in Pleasantville, the surface temperature of the blacktop, sidewalk and grass was measured on Wednesday.
The blacktop recorded a temperature of over 145 degrees during the afternoon. That is enough to burn both your feet, as well as your pooch's paws. The black base of our staute in front was a couple of degrees below that. Meanwhile, the white sidewalk saw a drop of nearly 30 degrees!
The reason for the swing in temperature has to do with something called albedo. Albedo is the reflective of a surface with respect to incoming radiation. Darker objects, like a driveway or many parking lots, absorb more radiation. Therefore, that heat stays within the surface, turning hotter.
Meanwhile, lightly-colored surfaces, such as a sidewalk, do a better job of reflecting radiation from the hot sun. This is not due to albedo but due to another factor called heat capacity The grass, which was the coolest of the three, holds water in the soil. This water makes its ability to heat or cool down much slower than the other objects.
