Shelf Cloud Delaware Bay Cape May County Thunderstorm

As a thunderstorm rolled in from the Delaware Bay, a shelf cloud was seen ahead of it. A shelf cloud is attached to the base of a cumulonimbus cloud, which typically brings thunderstorms. This typically accompanies a line of storms, like there was on Wednesday, May 29 2019. 

The bridge from the heat wave to refreshing summer weather will come at the expense of summer weather late Monday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.

The watch, which runs through 10:00 p.m., covers all of South Jersey. Power outages, spotty tree damage will all be in the realm of possibility.

A cold front that will bust the region out of the seven day heat wave stretches from New Jersey to Texas. Coupled with strong daytime heating, thunderstorms will continue to flare up and move eastward. 

The potential for storms will start between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lines of thunderstorms will be poised to sweep through the area. Damaging winds will be the main severe weather threat, though the bigger concern will be the flash flooding, as a moisture rich atmosphere can bring torrential downpours. 

Severe threats

While flooded roadways will be the main threat, damaging wind gusts will be around in isolated areas. In addition, the risk for a tornado is low, but non-zero. 

In addition, there will be a non-zero risk of tornado. However, I believe only Ocean County has any threat. 

While the severe weather threat will end overnight, showers and storms will carry over into Tuesday as low pressure sits overhead. Tuesday morning will see periods of rain. The shore areas will then be mostly likely to see each during the afternoon, as the front slides just offshore. In all 0.50 to 1.00 of rain will be likely, but locally, 4 to 4.5 inches can occur. 

