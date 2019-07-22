MIDDAY WEATHER: The heat wave continues for one more day before we slowly transition into more refreshing summer weather. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says, though, severe weather and the risk for flooding will be that bridge.
Severe weather, flash flooding bridge heat wave to refreshing air
Tags
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Mall sold to New York company
-
What will the impact of Caesars, Eldorado deal be in Atlantic City?
-
Police: Florida dad tossed son in ocean to teach him to swim, did back flips, said he was 'being awesome'
-
One dead after Tuesday crash on Atlantic City Expressway
-
Northfield police arrest 7, seize heroin, meth
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
35 yrs experience. No repairs too small. 24/7 Emergency Service. Free estimates. Fully licen…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.