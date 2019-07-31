The severe risk from thunderstorms will be over as we flip the page to August. However, some wet weather will linger around into the weekend.
We’ll begin Thursday muggy, mild and with a few areas of fog, with temperatures around 70 degrees with a nearly calm wind. As the wind picks up during the morning, we’ll mix out that fog.
The cold front that brought storms Wednesday will reside just to our south for the day. Winds will go from westerly to southeasterly under 10 mph.
If you have plans to be outside, do not cancel them, unless they’re extremely rain sensitive. Then, plan it to before 2 p.m. After this time, I do believe showers and storms will pick up. They’ll be hit or miss, and some places I believe will wind up completely dry.
No severe weather will be likely. However, a few areas of roadway ponding may occur. We will end the four-day heat wave, as we stay between 80-85 under the cloud cover for the day.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy. We’ll see minor flood stage during the overnight high tide, thanks to the new moon. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the evening. Then, by Friday morning, we’ll bottom out in the upper 60s on the mainland and the low 70s for Wildwood and the shore.
A weak disturbance will dictate our weather Friday. Maryland and Pennsylvania will have storms, but the question will be how far east they spread for the afternoon.
If you’re along the shore or in Ocean County, I’m nearly 100% confident that you’ll be dry. Elsewhere, expect isolated storms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Storms will diminish for Friday evening. Expect an otherwise mild night everywhere but with more areas of minor coastal flooding. Morning lows Saturday will be between 70-75.
More details have emerged on Saturday’s setup. I believe the morning will be more dry than not, so plan your beach day or outdoor work for then. During the afternoon, scattered storms will develop. I think we’ll squeak by without calling this a washout. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Finally, as we say goodbye to July, we have an idea of how our temperatures will wind up, rankings-wise.
At Atlantic City International Airport, temperatures will either be the second or third hottest on record (going back to 1943). Both the high temperatures and low temperatures will rank in the top 5.
Meanwhile, Millville will sit somewhere around the 10th warmest.
Precipitation rankings need to be taken with a grain of salt this time of year, since most of our rain comes from spotty thunderstorms. However, both A.C. Airport and Millville will rank in the wetter half of Julys.
