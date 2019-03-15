thunderstorms
Thunderstorms moving across the Delaware Bay.

 DALE GERHARD / Staff Photographer

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma upgraded parts of South Jersey into a "marginal" risk of severe weather on Friday. Possible thunderstorms late on Friday may bring a damaging wind gust. 

The "marginal" risk, issued for much of Cape May and part of Cumberland County, is the lowest forecasted severe weather level out of five that can be put out by the SPC. 

NJ SPC

The Storm Prediction Center put most of Cape May and part of Cumberland County in a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday. A marginal risk is the lowest of the five levels of severe weather potential issued by the Storm Prediction Center. 

This is a developing story. 

