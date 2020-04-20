We will need to be on alert for strong to severe conditions Tuesday as a line of storms moves through. Regardless, it will be a breezy day, and that will carry into Wednesday. A couple of rounds of rain, without severe weather, will then be likely through the rest of the extended forecast.
Tuesday morning will start with some sunshine. Temperatures will begin in the mid-40s, pretty close to seasonable for this time of the year.
If you need to be outside for any long period of time, focus on the morning. It will be dry, with temperatures rising into the 50s on a strong, southwesterly wind. However, after 11 a.m., the potential for a shower will be there, as warmer, juicer air begins to work in.
That will not carry any strong to severe storms with it. We’re watching the one that will move between 1 and 5 p.m., a potent cold front that sweeps in from the Great Lakes.
Expect a line of showers or storms for 1 to 2 hours within that 2 to 6 p.m. window. Severe weather is possible but not a certainty. However, damaging winds up to 60 mph and small hail will be a concern. Power outages cannot be ruled out. Winds will not be as strong as they were last Monday.
Temperatures will be highest before the line moves in, ranging from the low to mid-60s.
Starting Monday, the main New Jersey weather radar is expected to go down for approximately …
After 6 p.m., we’ll see a clearing sky. We could get a clear sky for our sunset. Winds, now from the northwest, will blow briskly, pumping in drier air.
The cold air behind the front will pack a punch. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s and 40s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll slip into the 30s. No frost will be expected, due to the elevated winds. However, a few spots in the Pine Barrens will touch the freezing mark for lows, with the rest generally 33 to 36 degrees, even at the shore.
You’ll want the winter coat on for early Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be 25-32 degrees. Winds will continue to usher in chilly air. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The one nice thing will be all of this cold, dry air will mean a sunny sky. At least the sunglasses you’ll need will make it feel a little more like the warmer month we’re supposed to be in.
Wednesday night will fall into the upper 30s for lows on the mainland, with low 40s at the shore. A warmer regime will then settle in through Saturday. All three days will have mainland highs in the 60s. The shore will sit generally from 55 to 60 degrees.
Thursday and Saturday will be dry days. However, a storm system will bring rain late Thursday into Friday morning. This should be a good soaking, with 0.50 to 1 inch of rain expected. Friday afternoon into Saturday will be dry, though sunshine looks limited.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.