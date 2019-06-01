Well, at least we had a two day break, right? Severe weather will again be the theme of the forecast for Sunday before a pair of clear, crisp days in the forecast.
It'll be a summery morning across South Jersey as we start out our Sunday. Temperatures will be between 60 to 65 degrees. Similar to Sunday, there will be a little bit of cloud cover around. Also similar to Sunday, you may see smoke from Northern Canadian wildfires. That was why it was a little bit dimmer on Saturday. The way our pattern is set up, it glides straight in from there, showing us that weather is truly global.
Anyway, back to the forecast. Most of your outdoor plans will be fine on Sunday, as storms stay away until 5 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-80s at the mainland, with mid-70s at the shore.
Then will come the severe weather. The threat window will be 5 p.m to 12 a.m. as one or two lines of storms moves through. Overall, in this 7 hour window, I would say 1-3 hours of it will have some wet weather, with places in Cape May County looking the driest.
These storms will race in from interior New England. Thankfully, no large hail or torandoes will be expected with that. Rather, damaging winds will be the main threat. Tie down or bring in any loose objects. High profile vechiles have the potential to be compromised. If you're taking the mini-van back from the shore, be back home by the late afternoon to be safe.
Once this passes, which is actually a potent cold front, winds will change to the northwest. This will quickly clear out the clouds, humidity and summery temperatures. Temperatures fall into the 50s by sunrise on Monday, leaving the night much different than how we started in.
Severe thunderstorms strike South Jersey on May 29, 2019
Press of Atlantic City readers caught the moments before a thunderstorm was about to strike their location. May 29, 2019 was the fourth day in a row with the risk for severe weather and the second day in a row with a tornado watch.
Two severe wind reports were seen in Fortescue and Commercial Township. No tornadoes touched down in the area.
Monday and Tuesday will then bring a pair of bright days, dominated by Canadian high pressure. Monday will have a bite of a stiff northwest wind, but that would be the only caveat to these comfortable days. Highs will be 70-75 in the afternoon, with even a few 60s at the shore possible Tuesday. Nighttime lows will make it comfortable to leave the windows opened to sleep.
Wednesday will see high pressure shift offshore. A strong southwest wind will squeeze in between this and a low pressure system over the Great Lakes. Morning sun will fade behind afternoon clouds, as towns like Corbin City, on the mainland, go up back into the 80s.
