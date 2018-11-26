A bill banning shark finning in New Jersey waters has advanced in the state legislature.
On Monday, the Senate Energy and Environment Committee unanimously passed bill S2905, which prohibits the possession and sale of shark fins.
Shark finning, seen in some Asian countries, is a practice in which fishermen pull sharks out of the water, slice their fins off and discard them back into the sea alive but unable to swim. The fins are used to make shark-fin soup, an expensive Chinese delicacy.
Environmental groups say it has contributed to a decline in the shark population over last few decades. According to estimates published in the Marine Policy Journal, 100 million sharks are killed each year.
"The shark population has been decimated," said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel. "This bill will help end practice of shark finning that endangers the species."
Laws passed by Congress have already banned shark finning in federal waters, Tittel said, but this bill would end the practice in state waters. Fisherman in the area are still involved in the import and export of shark fins, he said.
A few local eateries over the years have served shark-fin soup, including the former Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort and Trump Taj Mahal, according to previous food reviews in the Press of Atlantic City.
In 2013, a petition to stop Trump Taj Mahal from selling the soup garnered nearly 2,000 signatures.
Sen. Cory Booker last year introduced a bill in Congress to close loopholes in federal legislation from 1994 and 2010 banning shark finning.
