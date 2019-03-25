The bodies of dozens of spiny dogfish, a type of shark, washed up on beaches across Absecon Island over the weekend.
They may have came to shore after a fisher's net carrying the sharks broke, said Department of Environmental Protection Spokesman Larry Hajna. Dogfish are members of the shark family that are commercially fished within state waters.
Hajna did not say whether all the sharks survived.
"It's not indicative of an environmental issue," Hajna said.
On Sunday, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine received phone calls about sharks stranded on sand from Brigantine to Longport. The organization forwarded the reports to the state's Division of Fish and Wildlife.
Officers investigated the incident and noted about 60 decayed dogfish during patrols in the area, said division captain Jason Snellbaker.
"(It's) most likely a natural occurrence with nothing to be alarmed about," Snellbaker said in an email.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
