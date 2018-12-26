Partially covered in sand, a roughly 25-foot wooden shipwreck lays unearthed on the southern portion of Stone Harbor's beach.
Photos and video of the wreck have been making the rounds on social media for the past few days.
That's how Pam Lyons, who grew up in Stone Harbor, learned about the remains.
Her and her family set out down the beach during low tide in search of the wreck and found what Lyons said looked like half of the bow of a ship with wood pegs instead of nails.
"I visited the point a lot as a kid and look for shells... It wasn't visible then," said Lyons, a Cherry Hill resident. "But who knows what could have washed up."
The Jersey Shore is home to a number of shipwrecks and buried artifacts. Nor'easters and storms can shift the sand and unveil the remains.
In 1901, the Sindia, a four-masted cargo vessel, ran aground on the Ocean City beach on the final leg of a trip from Japan to New York City. Artifacts from the shipwreck-- the ship's name plate and pottery -- are on display in the local historical museum.
So-called "ghost tracks" were uncovered along the sand in southern Cape May County in March, drawing hoards of visitors to the hard-to-find location on Higbee Beach. The tracks were owned by the Atlantic City Railroad Co. and leased to the Cape May Sand Co. more than 100 years ago.
