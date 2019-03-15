ATLANTIC CITY - A serial shoplifter was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of shoplifting from area stores and casinos, police said.
At 5 p.m., Thursday, Ofc. Richard Link spotted Jason Reiner 43, of Atlantic City running from the Tanger Outlets The Walk on Arctic Avenue carrying a purse. Police said Ofc. Link believed Reiner had committed a theft and searched the surrounding block to locate him. A concerned citizen also stopped the officer to report seeing Reiner with the purse.
Police located Reiner at Georgia and Arctic Avenues, where he was taken into custody. Reiner was charged for shoplifting and defiant trespassing.
The evening's incident was Reiner's sixth arrest in six days. Earlier in the day, Reiner was arrested after shoplifting a pair in sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut store at Tanger Outlets The Walk. He has been processed and released on a court summons.
He was arrested twice on Wednesday for shoplifting from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City gift ship and the Michael Kors outlet store. On Tuesday he was charged for shoplifting by the Hamilton Township Police Department and on Sunday, he was arrested for attempting to steal an I-Robot vacuum from Harrah's Resort.
Police said Reiner was a known shoplifter with a history of criminal activity. A warrant was granted to remand Reiner to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.
