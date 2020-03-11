Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ShopRite has placed purchase limits on disinfectant cleaners and wipes, soap and other items in high demand during the spread of COVID-19.
“You may have noticed that we are starting to experience short supplies on products that are in high demand during this time,” according to an email sent out to customers Wednesday morning. “We’re working with our suppliers to keep these items on the shelf for you and we appreciate your cooperation in limiting your purchases to four so that everyone can get the products they need.”
Water and cough/cold over-the-counter medicines are also under purchase limits, according to the letter.
State officials have scheduled a briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss developments as COVID-19 cases spread across the state.
Appearing for the briefing will be Lieutenant Gov. Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples and Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis.
A 69-year-old Bergen County man died Tuesday from COVID-19, state officials confirmed, makin…
During Tuesday’s briefing, officials announced that the first person in the state succumbed to the disease - a 69-year-old Bergen County man. So far, there have been 15 cases caused by the novel coronavirus identified throughout the state, including the man who died.
There are 31 patients under investigation in the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
