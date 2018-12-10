A New Jersey based company, which sells meat and poultry in ShopRite groceries stores, has recalled of several store brand packaged chicken products.
Amboy Group LLC issued the recall of four poultry products which could contain may contain known allergens of milk, egg, and soy, and are not declared on the finished product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announce on Friday.
The products in the recall include:
- 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Italian Style Panko Breaded.”
- 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Sundried Tomato Panko Breaded.”
- 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Parmesan Panko Breaded.”
- 16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Mustard Panko Breaded.”
The USDA said the items were shipped to grocery stores in New Jersey.
There are 137 ShopRite stores in New Jersey, with several in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Cumberland counties.
Recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to a press release.
No confirmed reporters of illness or adverse reactions due to eating the recalled products have been reported. The USDA advises anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.