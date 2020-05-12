Shore Medical Center and Cape Regional Medical Center are hopeful a Thursday meeting will convince the federal government to include them in funding for hospitals most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two hospitals have lost millions of dollars in postponed nonessential surgeries and other treatments since mid-March as they complied with necessary state rules to protect the health system from overload during the health crisis, they said.
Yet they got no funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ recent awarding of $12 billion in high-impact area funding. It went to 395 hospitals that provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, by contrast, received $26 million.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew said Monday he has approached the Trump Administration and asked for reconsideration, after hearing that the two hospitals got no high-impact area funding.
“I have gotten them together, and we are going to speak to the Health and Human Services commissioner herself,” Van Drew said of the Thursday meeting. “I brought the issue and problem to the White House because I felt it was unfair enough it had to be highlighted.”
The meeting about both hospitals is between HHS officials and elected representatives, said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System.
“Cape Regional Medical Center is looking for a fair and equitable distribution of the funding to all hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients,” Carrocino said.
Shore Medical Center estimates its losses from mid-March through May will be about $24 million, said Brian Cahill, a spokesman for the hospital; while Cape Regional puts its cost and losses due to COVID-19 at $8.3 million to date.
Van Drew said Shore Medical Center has an entire empty floor of rooms, and Cape Regional is losing millions in elective or non-emergent services.
“’Elective’ doesn’t mean not important,” Van Drew said.
Even important surgeries, like Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson’s kidney transplant, have been postponed.
“We heeded all directives of the CDC and the state Department of Health. We shut down elective surgeries and nonemergent services,” Cahill said. “So whether we had one patient or 1,000 didn’t affect whether we were financially hurt.”
He said Shore’s staff took the same risk as other staff members at other hospitals. “We should not be left out of the recognition of the federal government,” Cahill said.
Van Drew has also written a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy asking him to soon allow hospitals to go back to providing their full variety of services, including elective surgeries, for the health and well-being of patients as well as the financial health of the institutions.
Last week, the two hospitals issued a joint appeal asking members of the community to call U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, at 973-639-8700, and Robert Menendez, at 973-645-3030, and ask them to help the two hospitals get funding from HHS.
A spokesman for Menendez said Monday he is working to make sure every New Jersey hospital receives its fair share of federal funding.
Menendez is collaborating with colleagues to push HHS to release an additional tranche of funding to hard-hit areas, and will press HHS for answers on how the Trump Administration devised “this flawed formula that left out a handful of hospitals on the frontlines of this pandemic,” the spokesman said.
“The whole Atlantic County really rallied behind Shore and that’s the one reason we were able to get the attention of our senators,” Cahill said. He encouraged more people to call both senators.
Many hospitals have had to take measures including staff reductions in nonclinical areas and salary adjustments, because of the loss of revenue during the pandemic.
