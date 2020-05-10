lifeguards_OC Lifeguard stands 1

The iconic wooden lifeguard stands of Ocean City await repairs, repainting and other preparations for summer. Officials in the area’s beach towns say they’ll have lifeguards ready to hit the beach this year, even with few answers yet as to how and when the local economy will reopen.

 BILL BARLOW / For The Press

As hopes dwindle for a quick resolution or a COVID-19-free summer, and shore towns weigh scenarios to reopen safely, beach patrols must make plans now to be ready when visitors can return to the beaches.

But as Steve Stocks, the chief of Wildwood’s Beach Patrol, put it, it’s tough to plan as the facts keep changing.

“This is a dynamic situation that is evolving hourly,” he said. “We’re trying to prepare for everything and plan for nothing.”

Last week, a Cape May County task force sent its proposal for reopening the local economy to Gov. Phil Murphy, who on Wednesday extended his executive order declaring a public health emergency for an additional 30 days.

Local officials have vowed to abide by Trenton’s guidelines but still hope to salvage some of the summer. That may mean strict limits on the number of people allowed in restaurants or enforced distance between families setting up on the beaches, where some summer weekends see blanket-to-blanket crowds.

When those people come, Stocks said, lifeguards will be there.

“The primary responsibility of the lifeguards is the safety of the people in the water,” he said.

In Wildwood and other beach towns, officials still plan to hire a full contingent of lifeguards for 2020.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol plans to open on schedule, with rookie tryouts set for June 13 and 14, Chief Mark Jamieson said.

“If it is still deemed unsafe by the Department of Health or if there are still other restrictions in place, we will adjust our schedule accordingly,” Jamieson said.

Other towns have also said they expect to need the usual number of guards. Scott Wahl, Avalon’s business administrator, said his town was working closely with neighboring Stone Harbor on plans. Both expect to have lifeguards on the stands this year.

“Right now, our plan is to have our full Beach Patrol hired and on standby,” said Wahl. “When appropriate, we’ll have the beach taggers hired and ready to go.”

He expects to see beach tag sales drop, not least of all because the beach tag booth is not open Mother’s Day weekend. For most of the year, Ocean City saw fairly typical preseason beach tag sales, but for April, the city sold about a quarter of the number of tags it sold in April 2019, according to city Finance Director Frank Donato.

While much will depend on what Murphy decides, Wahl said Avalon plans to have beaches guarded for Memorial Day weekend.

In Cape May, Mayor Clarence Lear said the city may consider additional stands. A reduction in the number of guards could mean visitors gather on a smaller number of beaches, when recommendations call for more distance between people.

Cape May closed its beaches and Promenade in late March. On Tuesday, city manager Jerome Inderwies said both were reopened over the weekend for limited activity.

Lear said the city is continuing to consider the situation, including looking at staffing levels as things change.

The beach patrol chiefs for Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood expect to coordinate plans in the coming weeks, Stocks said.

“We’re going to get together and brainstorm. We’re going to try to be consistent,” he said. “You don’t want to have a neighboring beach operating under a different set of rules.”

There are also plans for a remote conference meeting to include the leaders of all the beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine to consider plans for the summer.

Much remains to be decided.

For instance, guards often share a stand. Stocks said that may not be allowed under state guidelines. It is possible there could be one guard on the stand and one off, or three guards split between two stands with one guard either walking between the stands or set up on a lifeboat or a rescue board in the water, which would give guards nearby backup for emergencies.

New rescue protocols are also under consideration, as beach patrol leaders look for ways to keep guards safe during water rescues, which can be a stressful and up-close situation.

Stocks has spent 35 years with the Wildwood Beach Patrol, but nothing has prepared him for the current situation.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments