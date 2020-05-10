As hopes dwindle for a quick resolution or a COVID-19-free summer, and shore towns weigh scenarios to reopen safely, beach patrols must make plans now to be ready when visitors can return to the beaches.
But as Steve Stocks, the chief of Wildwood’s Beach Patrol, put it, it’s tough to plan as the facts keep changing.
“This is a dynamic situation that is evolving hourly,” he said. “We’re trying to prepare for everything and plan for nothing.”
At the Jersey Shore, is social distancing even possible? With summer in view, the question looms heavily.
Last week, a Cape May County task force sent its proposal for reopening the local economy to Gov. Phil Murphy, who on Wednesday extended his executive order declaring a public health emergency for an additional 30 days.
Local officials have vowed to abide by Trenton’s guidelines but still hope to salvage some of the summer. That may mean strict limits on the number of people allowed in restaurants or enforced distance between families setting up on the beaches, where some summer weekends see blanket-to-blanket crowds.
When those people come, Stocks said, lifeguards will be there.
“The primary responsibility of the lifeguards is the safety of the people in the water,” he said.
In Wildwood and other beach towns, officials still plan to hire a full contingent of lifeguards for 2020.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol plans to open on schedule, with rookie tryouts set for June 13 and 14, Chief Mark Jamieson said.
N.J. has charged more than 1,700 for violating stay-at-home orders, but just a handful of citations have been issued in Pa.
“If it is still deemed unsafe by the Department of Health or if there are still other restrictions in place, we will adjust our schedule accordingly,” Jamieson said.
Other towns have also said they expect to need the usual number of guards. Scott Wahl, Avalon’s business administrator, said his town was working closely with neighboring Stone Harbor on plans. Both expect to have lifeguards on the stands this year.
“Right now, our plan is to have our full Beach Patrol hired and on standby,” said Wahl. “When appropriate, we’ll have the beach taggers hired and ready to go.”
He expects to see beach tag sales drop, not least of all because the beach tag booth is not open Mother’s Day weekend. For most of the year, Ocean City saw fairly typical preseason beach tag sales, but for April, the city sold about a quarter of the number of tags it sold in April 2019, according to city Finance Director Frank Donato.
While much will depend on what Murphy decides, Wahl said Avalon plans to have beaches guarded for Memorial Day weekend.
In Cape May, Mayor Clarence Lear said the city may consider additional stands. A reduction in the number of guards could mean visitors gather on a smaller number of beaches, when recommendations call for more distance between people.
Cape May closed its beaches and Promenade in late March. On Tuesday, city manager Jerome Inderwies said both were reopened over the weekend for limited activity.
Lear said the city is continuing to consider the situation, including looking at staffing levels as things change.
The beach patrol chiefs for Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood expect to coordinate plans in the coming weeks, Stocks said.
“We’re going to get together and brainstorm. We’re going to try to be consistent,” he said. “You don’t want to have a neighboring beach operating under a different set of rules.”
There are also plans for a remote conference meeting to include the leaders of all the beach patrols from Cape May Point to Brigantine to consider plans for the summer.
Much remains to be decided.
For instance, guards often share a stand. Stocks said that may not be allowed under state guidelines. It is possible there could be one guard on the stand and one off, or three guards split between two stands with one guard either walking between the stands or set up on a lifeboat or a rescue board in the water, which would give guards nearby backup for emergencies.
New rescue protocols are also under consideration, as beach patrol leaders look for ways to keep guards safe during water rescues, which can be a stressful and up-close situation.
Stocks has spent 35 years with the Wildwood Beach Patrol, but nothing has prepared him for the current situation.
“We’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Sea Isle City
Stone Harbor
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Upper Township/Strathmere
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
