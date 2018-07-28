11:30 a.m.: Traffic is heavy along the Garden State Parkway this morning with areas of slow moving and stop-and-go traffic near Pleasantville, Somers Point and Sea Isle City. According to 511nj.org, the congestion is mostly due to volume.
The Night in Venice boat parade in Ocean City is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors to the city Saturday, and by 10:30 a.m., traffic was backed up along the Ninth Street bridge from the bridge fishing pier east to the boardwalk. Cars were also jammed heading west from the bridge to the Parkway entrance in Somers Point.
As of 11:17 a.m., there are delays on Route 49 eastbound between Tuckahoe Road and Woodbine Road in Upper Township due to volume. Volume is also causing delays on Route 347 southbound between South of Lehner Roadd and Route 47 and on Route 47 southbound between Route 347 and Petersburg Road in Dennis Township
Travel time from Camden to Ocean City along the Atlantic City Expressway is about 1 hour, and from the Raritan Toll Plaza to Wildwood along the Garden State Parkway South is just over 2 hours.
