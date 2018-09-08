Coastal Flooding.JPG
Martucci, Joseph

Strong onshore flow and a new moon Sunday are causing a variety of coastal flooding and marine products to be issued by the National Weather Service for the first weekend of "locals' summer". They are broken down by alert below.

Coastal Flood Advisory / Watch

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a coastal flood advisory is in effect for Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland counties from 6 to 11 p.m. In Cape May County, a coastal flood watch is in effect from 5 to 11 p.m. 

+4 
Coastal FLooding Alerts.JPG

High tides will occur between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. A new moon at perigee already brought astronomical tides close to flood stage. Any onshore component of the wind would be enough to put coastal waters into minor flood stage. A second day of northeast winds will make Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland counties in minor flood stage with the p.m. high tide, while Cape May County likely goes into moderate flood stage.

Minor flood stage means the usual, susceptible spots have water on them. Ocean City, North Wildwood and Ventnor come to mind. Move your cars if you're along the first block or two of bayside roads, but no structural damage is expected.

Meanwhile, moderate flood stage likely causes a few blocks of bayside roads to be closed. In the typically duned Atlantic Ocean, water will rush up to the dunes, possibly spilling over onto the road in the most vulnerable spots. If you have a home or business that is not raised along the bay, water inundation begins at this point. The National Weather Service warns that 'Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way."

It does not end Saturday either. The Sunday a.m. high tide is expected to be similar to Saturday evening's. Then, stronger east winds will push even more water to the shores. Tides will go higher and the risk increased.

The Sunday a.m. high tides will be in minor flood stage for most areas. However, water level forecasts are predicting major flood stage at the Cape May Harbor for the p.m high tide, just meeting the 8.2 foot threshold. That would be the 3rd highest value in recorded history, only behind the Blizzard of 2016 and Hurricane Sandy. The National Weather Service states that at 8.2 feet, "flooding starts to become severe enough to begin causing structural damage along with widespread flooding of roadways in Wildwood Crest, Cape May and West Cape May. Vulnerable homes and businesses may be severely damaged as water levels rise further above this threshold. Numerous roads become impassable and some neighborhoods may be isolated. The flood waters become a danger to anyone who attempts to cross on foot or in a vehicle."

Serious attention must be paid by residents near Cape May on Sunday evening. Other places will see moderate flood stage. 

The Monday a.m. high tides are expected to be in minor flood stage. Then, minor to locally moderate flood stage is expected for the Monday p.m. high tide. Residual flooding may linger into Tuesday. However, with Florence possibly lurking near the East Coast, flooding issues likely return for the end of the week. 

Rip current statement

While Saturday is not the best day to be at the beach, there is a high risk for rip currents for the day. Therefore, a rip currents statement is in effect for all Jersey Shore beaches through 11 p.m. This likely will continue into Sunday. 

+4 
Rip Current.JPG

Small craft advisory and gale watch

Waves building to 4 to 8 feet Saturday evening and 7 to 12 feet Sunday will make it dangerous to take the boat or kayak out over the weekend. Therefore, a small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday morning. This will likely be expanded to include all of Sunday as well. 

+4 
Small Craft.JPG

In addition, mariners should consider altering plans as the high pressure to the north and front to the south continue to howl in easterly winds. Winds on Saturday will be stiff, but not dangerous, with gusts to 30 knots. However, the worst of the wind will come Sunday. Sustained winds of 20-30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 are promoting a gale watch for the day Sunday. 

+4 
Gale.JPG

Large waves with foam crests and sea spray occur when gusts get to 40 knots. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

