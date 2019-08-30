ATLANTIC CITY — MGM Resorts International and Boraie Development LLC are planning to build 2…

ATLANTIC CITY — Board members of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority have expresse…

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has approved more than $13 mil…

CRDA Funding & Board Structure

Funding Sources

$2 per night room fee: Funds the Convention Center Division budget, minus the Urban Revitalization Program funds

$3 per night room fee: Funds repayment of hotel room bonds and to a minimum extent funds the CRDA operating budget.

Parking Fees: 50 cents to the Casino Revenue Fund while $2.50 pays down CRDA debt service.

1.25% of gross revenues: Investment Alternative Tax (IAT) funds that formally went towards non-gaming expansions/improvements, as well as CRDA project funding, are now redirected to the City of Atlantic City to help pay down its debt.

Luxury Tax: Collected from casinos and non-casino entities: 9% hotel tax, 3% alcohol for consumption (per drink) tax, and 9% entertainment per ticket tax pays luxury tax bonds, as well as operations, maintenance and promotion of the Convention Center and Boardwalk Hall, and funding for Meet AC.

Board makeup

A board of 17 voting members governs the CRDA:

Six public members appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the State Senate for four-year terms.

Two members appointed by the Governor upon the recommendation of the President of the State Senate for a four-year term.

Two members appointed by the Governor upon the recommendation of the Speaker of the General Assembly for a four-year term.

Two casino representatives appointed by the Governor for two-year terms.

One member of the Casino Control Commission appointed by the Governor.

The Mayor of Atlantic City.

The State Treasurer.

The State Attorney General.

One member appointed by the Governor, who shall be either the Commissioner of the Department of Commerce and Economic Development or the Department of Community Affairs, or the Governor may appoint, in lieu thereof, an additional member of the Casino Control Commission as a voting member.