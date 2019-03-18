ATLANTIC CITY — The owner of the Showboat hotel has plans to construct a new casino gaming facility next door in order to work around an existing prohibition on gambling at the Boardwalk property.
During a special meeting Monday morning of the Casino Control Commission, Bart Blatstein said that a 2014 deed restriction preventing casino gaming at the Showboat would not be a problem because he wants to build an expansion on an adjoining lot.
The 123,000-square-foot lot off New Jersey Avenue is currently used for sand volleyball and, since it is separate and distinct from the existing Showboat property, is not subject to the deed restriction placed on the property by Caesars Entertainment Corp.
"The world has changed," Blatstein said, in response to a question from gaming regulators about why he wanted to build a new casino facility. "The older-style casinos are no longer en vogue."
Blatstein said he envisioned a casino property that was geared toward a younger demographic, with an emphasis on sports and esports.
"It needs to be different," he said. "Young people are very mobile and very (experience-oriented), so it will be designed accordingly."
Commission Vice Chair Alisa Cooper asked Blatstein about the impact of a tenth casino on the Atlantic City market.
"It's not about the number of casinos," he replied. "It's about variety."
Caesars Entertainment operated the Showboat for 16 years, before closing it in 2014. According to state regulators, the company placed a declaration of restricted covenant on the property which prohibited casino gaming on the property. Blatstein said he had not attempted to contact Caesars about having the restriction removed.
The Philadelphia-based developer purchased the 1.4 million-square-foot Showboat in January 2016 for $23 million. In July of that year, Blatstein reopened the closed casino as a non-gaming hotel.
On Monday, the three-member casino commission approved Blatstein's petition for a statement of compliance, a preliminary requirement for securing a full casino license. Following the hearing, Blatstein declined give a timeline for his planned expansion of Showboat.
In October, Blatstein sought approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to convert 264 hotel rooms in Showboat into market-rate rental apartments. The CRDA, a state agency with zoning and land-use authority over Atlantic City’s Tourism District, approved his request in November. Blatstein had originally planned to have the apartments available for occupancy by this summer.
Those plans are not impacted by Blatstein's pursuit of returning casino gaming to Showboat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.