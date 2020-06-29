Rounds of showers and storms will be present over the next three days, bringing much needed rain to parts of the area.
Temperatures, coming off another 90-degree day on the mainland Monday, will fall for this period, too.
Our cutoff low pressure, a low-pressure system removed from the general flow of the atmosphere, such as the jet stream, sits in New England. This will influence our weather through Thursday.
Tuesday morning will start out between 65 and 70 degrees, just around average for this time of year. Similar to Monday, it will not be all that muggy to start, as a west wind turns to the north.
So you will see a sunny beginning to the day, with some areas of patchy fog. Cloud cover increases as the afternoon goes on. Most of the day will be dry. After 2 p.m. or so, though, showers and storms will flare up.
Storm coverage should be fairly limited, looking more like calls for isolated storm coverage. Many of you will still need to water your plants or lawn. Otherwise, it’ll be a pleasant day, with highs in the mid-80s in Vineland and inland areas, with low 80s in Ventnor and the shore.
This should end our heat wave, as we did actually get into the low 90s at Atlantic City International Airport on Monday, bringing our streak to four days.
Storms will taper off by about 10 p.m. or so Tuesday. However, clouds will be slow to move out. Morning lows come Wednesday will be 65 to 70 again.
As Wednesday progresses, a piece of energy will pass through the area, enhancing rainfall coverage.
The morning still looks dry, however, you can expect scattered storms for the afternoon and early evening.
We are running below average in the rainfall department, so the higher coverage of storms could be a benefit. Storms can drop a quick half inch of rain as they pass. Highs will again be in the low to mid-80s, warmest well inland.
A very spotty shower will be around Wednesday night. So, if you wanted to leave the windows open for sleeping, keep that in mind. We’ll fall into the 70s during the evening.
On Thursday morning, lows will be in the upper 60s inland to low 70s at the shore.
There’s a slight update to the forecast Thursday, compared to the past couple of days. Storms no longer look likely at the shore, leaving it to just isolated afternoon mainland storms. So, if you want to hit the beach, you should be good. Unless your outdoor mainland plans are super sensitive to rain, you’ll be OK. Highs will be a bit warmer than Wednesday.
The Fourth of July weekend looks to bring a dry and hot Friday, with typical summery weather Saturday and Sunday. Highs Friday will soar into the mid-90s inland, with a cooling sea breeze. Both Independence Day and Sunday will be back in the 80s everywhere, with just spotty afternoon storms.
Colorado State University increases hurricane numbers in June update
A slightly more active hurricane season is now expected for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, coming off the heels of two named tropical systems in May.
On June 4, Colorado State University provided their annual update to the initial hurricane forecast, which was first done in April.
We have slightly increased our forecast for the 2020 Atlantic basin hurricane season and believe that the season will have well above-average activity," the CSU report read, which is led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell, and Jhordanna Jones.
CSU has chosen six analogs for its June seasonal #hurricane forecast: 1995, 2003, 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2016. Five of those six seasons were active, while 2013 was much less active than anticipated. pic.twitter.com/fu7BCRsMtT— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 4, 2020
Including the storms that have already been named at the time of the update, Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal, CSU forecasts 19 tropical storms or hurricanes to occur. Out of the 19, 9 are forecasted to be hurricanes, with 4 major, category three or higher (sustained winds over 111 mph), hurricanes.
The initial forecast called for 16 tropical storms or hurricanes, with 8 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes. This is about the 1981-2010 average of 12.1, 6.4 and 2.7, respectively.
There still remains an above average risk of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the United States, including the Florida Peninsula. The 46% chance is virtually unchanged from the 45% in the initial, April, forecast. On average, there has been a 31% probability in the last century.
CSU attributes warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, slightly warmer than average waters in the tropical Atlantic as reasons for the active forecast. Furthermore, a possible transition from a netural El Nino Southern Oscillation to a La Nina late this summer would promote an an active season. In a La Nina, there's a lack of wind shear, or change of winds with height, which can rip storms apart.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Cristobal - Used
Dolly - Used
Dolly was the third earliest fourth named (D storm) storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851.
#Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic - the 3rd earliest 4th Atlantic named storm formation on record (since 1851). Danielle is earliest on 6/20/2016. Debby is 2nd earliest on 6/23/2012 at 12 UTC. Dolly in 2020 formed on June 23 at 1615 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/1Ha6ZnxHqc— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 23, 2020
