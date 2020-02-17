Carry the rain gear Tuesday, but you likely won’t need it for much of the day.
A weak storm system will bring drizzle and a bit of rain. The rest of the extended outlook looks dry, but with two close calls.
Temperatures will have been rising overnight, so we’ll start out Tuesday around or just above 40 degrees come sunrise. It’ll be cloudy, but the day starts dry.
After 8 a.m. or so, areas of drizzle, fog and light rain showers will enter the picture. Southeast winds are notorious for doing this, owning to their warm (southerly) and moisture-laden (easterly) components.
Most outdoor construction work and activities will be fine, though. At least 80% of the daytime hours will be dry. Some of you may be completely dry.
On top of that, it will be a mild day. Highs will range from the low 50s at the shore to the upper 50s for much of the mainland. Places like Woodbine or Vineland may even touch 60. Winds will turn to the southwest late in the day, gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon.
The steadiest rain will come between 6 p.m. and midnight as a cold front pushes through. You’ll want the rain gear, but even so, rainfall totals will only be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches.
Afterward, clouds will remain, and the surface winds will turn to the northwest, bringing in drier air. It’ll be a comfortable February morning Wednesday, starting at or just above 40 degrees.
As has been noted over the past couple of days, the very cold air will take its time moving into the region. That will lead to another mild Wednesday. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will just top 50 degrees in many locations.
Winds from both the surface and aloft will turn northerly Wednesday night. This will bring the chilly air in. Lows will be back in the 20s Wednesday night, which is seasonable. From there, cold air will pour in throughout Thursday, negating the effects of the partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the mid-30s, enough for the jacket and scarf.
You’ll want to add the gloves to that Thursday night.
We’ll fall into the 20s quickly after dark. From there, high pressure to our north will wage battle with a storm in the Deep South. It’s a strong high pressure, so it should have more power than the low and guide it out to sea without any impact besides cloud cover. Lows should drop into the mid-teens north of the White Horse Pike on the mainland. We’ll be in the mid-20s near Cape May.
The weekend will be dry. It will stay cold Friday, with highs in the mid-30s under a partly sunny sky. From there, mild weather for Saturday and Sunday.
As we start the new week, a storm system will be nearby Monday. At this time, I believe it will be far enough away to avoid any issues.
