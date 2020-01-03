Clouds in the Inlet

Saturday will be another gloomy and gray day, though expect more of the day to be dry.

A strong, drying wind will cap off the second half of the weekend Sunday with a step back down to seasonable weather for the first full week of the year.

The steadier rain from Friday night will exit by 6 a.m. Saturday. By sunrise Saturday, the center of a low-pressure system will be in Pennsylvania. Winds will be light, but a cloudy and foggy morning will ensue, with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 40s. Incredible, as that’s above our average high temperatures for this time of the year.

Despite the center of the storm nearby, we do look mostly dry during the day. The large plume of moisture in the Deep South will be gone for the day, and we’re essentially just waiting for the cold front associated with the low-pressure system to pass.

As a result, expect about 80% of the morning and 70% of the afternoon to be dry. So, spending the day in Cape May or Smithville could be just fine if you bring the umbrella for those brief moments of rain. However, it is tough to pinpoint exactly when those dry times will be.

Otherwise, it’ll barely be jacket weather. Highs will be in the mid-50s at the shore, and places like Mays Landing and Vineland can hit 60.

Between 9 p.m. and midnight, the cold front will pass, and the rain will completely come to an end. Behind it will be a strong northerly wind, as that low-pressure system will ramp itself up as it moves up the New England coast. Temperatures will crash through the 50s and 40s. The clouds should clear by 4 a.m., and Sunday morning will see lows on either side of 40.

Sunday will see early sunshine, only to be replaced by clouds during the day.

Garbage cans and wreaths on the front door could get blown over by the wind, which will be sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts at 30 to 40 mph out of the northwest.

Without a strong punch of cold air coming in, highs will be seasonable at mid- to upper 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s throughout the day. The Eagles game Sunday afternoon will see diminishing winds out of the northwest with a mostly cloudy sky and perhaps a flurry, with temperatures in the 43-to-38-degree range.

Clouds will clear out Sunday night. It will not feel that cold for the heart of winter, with lows at 30-35 degrees. Monday into Tuesday morning will be dry and seasonable with sun.

Our next shot of precipitation will come between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Rain will fall as low-pressure moves through, possibly changing to wet snow inland at the end. Strong winds will again sweep in for Wednesday.

