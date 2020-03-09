Most of the warm weather from Monday will carry over to Tuesday, but the dry weather will not. Two rounds of showers will pass through, before a step back to reality in temperatures for the rest of the week.
We’ll see an increase in cloudiness Tuesday morning, with temperatures starting in the 40s. For some of you, you may have had the windows open all night, coming off our very mild day (for most) Monday.
A cold front will still be poised to come through during the day, bringing showers at times.
The first window for this will start between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., from west to east. The rain that comes will be light and scattered. I imagine some of you will be dry during this time. By 3 p.m., it does look like we get dry for a bit, with showers returning after 6 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s west of the Garden State Parkway, with upper 50s at the shore. Winds will gust to around 30 mph during the day.
The cold front itself will sweep through during the evening. A few showers will be around again, enough to bring the umbrella out. By 11 p.m., we will be dry from this system. We’ll then partially clear, with lows around 40 on the mainland and mid-40s at the shore.
Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. That cold front will sit to our south and stay there, so we won’t have the full drying effects of the front.
I do believe we wind up dry. However, showers will sit in the Delmarva area. If you have zero tolerance for rain, I’d move your outdoor work or event, but more than likely, we’ll be dry. Highs will be near 60 inland, dropping to the low and mid-50s shore side.
Isolated showers will arrive between 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, and that will last throughout the night as a weak system passes. Things will “dry out” between 2 and 4 a.m. However, at least 85% of your night will be rain-free anyway.
Thursday will bring us back to mid-March temperatures. That will mean 50-55 degrees for afternoon highs. There will be a mix of clouds and sun, leading to a fairly comfortable day, though.
I’ve been tracking a storm system for Friday since about this time last week. Moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will meet up with a Canadian storm system. More details later in the week.
First off, this looks to be all rain, as no surprise to anyone. We’ll have gusty southwest winds to pump up our air temperature. We’ll be 55-60 degrees for our afternoon high. Second off, the day does not look to be a washout. Only part of the day looks wet. In regard to when, I believe it will occur in the morning. You’ll get exact times in the next column. Winds will flip to the northwest after and stay strong into Saturday.
