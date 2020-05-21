It will be a tale of two kinds of Memorial Day weekend, with Friday and Saturday bringing unsettled, but non washout conditions. Meanwhile, Sunday and Monday will be dry, but on the cooler side.
Welcome to summer in South Jersey. A different summer for sure, but, alas, it's ours.
After a bright, cool Thursday, we'll stay cool Friday, though with showers into the forecast. The high pressure that has been locked into New England.
