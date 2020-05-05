A mini coastal storm will bring showers, a round of coastal flooding and a raw, onshore wind Wednesday. We will then have a brief reprieve of dry weather Thursday, with another storm Friday.
We will start Wednesday much how we left Tuesday, with a cloudy sky. Temperatures will start out in the mid-40s, about average for this time of the year, and temperatures will be nothing but average after that.
A southeast to eventually northeast wind will blow 10 to 15 mph throughout the day. That will blow in the chilly ocean air and keep highs only in the mid-50s, about a dozen degrees below average. Bring the jacket if you must be out Wednesday.
A low-pressure system will move northeastward off the North Carolina coast. At the same time, a midlevel piece of energy will work through. Between the two of them, rain showers will begin between 10 a.m. and noon.
The rain will be generally light and hit or miss throughout the day. Want to go for a walk? Sure, you’ll have enough time for that. Want to repave your driveway? I wouldn’t do that.
Rain will continue through the evening, ending between 10 p.m. and midnight. Rainfall totals will be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch, highest along the shoreline.
As the rain ends, a round of coastal flooding will arrive. Minor flood stage still looks likely during this time. So move your cars a block or two if you live in the susceptible spots. Be prepared to not drive through flood waters, too. No water inundation will occur, though.
The rest of Wednesday night will see gradual clearing. Low temperatures will drop to about 40 degrees.
The Full Flower Moon will then arrive at 6:45 a.m. Thursday. I believe you’ll catch a glimpse of it, as it should be partly cloudy.
According to NASA, it will be a supermoon, meaning the full moon occurs within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to the Earth. This will be the last supermoon of the year.
Thursday will then be a brief reprieve of dry weather. High pressure will make a quick visit as it moves from the Northern Plains into the Deep South.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. Figure it to feel similar to Tuesday, before all of the clouds rolled in.
We can also make a comparison of Friday to Wednesday. The morning will be dry and good for outdoor exercise or socially distant activities. However, a cold front will pass during the afternoon and evening, bringing a couple hours of rain.
Highs will be generally 60 to 65 degrees.
Lastly, tune in Wednesday evening to my “Something in the Air” podcast with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson as we recap a wacky, and very windy, month of April. You can find it on our website, on The Press’ YouTube channel or on the Apple Store.
