High pressure meanders through Wednesday for a dry start. The high temperature will be in the low 40s.
An atmospheric perturbation working its way through the area will increase chances for precipitation. A few light showers could start in the evening Wednesday. For the most part, moisture will be confined to the late overnight hours.
This system should produce light rain, as the perturbation is greatly moisture-starved. But given the chillier temperatures, a light wintry mix could happen overnight Wednesday. Though quite insignificant, a potential flake or two may materialize. Low temperatures will be around freezing. Freezing rain or sleet could appear, depending on air temperatures aloft. It’s worth mentioning in case you have to drive at these late hours.
Again, it will be just a light shower.
By Thursday morning, showers will continue. But they will taper off during the latter part of the afternoon. Sun and clouds will be left for the remainder of Thursday.
This brief dry period will last only until Friday morning.
On the bright side, temperatures will be mild at 50 degrees Friday.
Another system moving through Friday will bring showers Friday night. Associated with this system will be an abundance of moisture. Therefore, flooding will assuredly be possible.
Come Saturday, showers will still be falling. Expect rain to lessen by the evening. Mild air will blanket the region, with highs at almost 50 degrees.
Winds will be notably strong Saturday afternoon and night.
Sunday will deliver another brief break. Plentiful sunshine while hanging onto milder air will make for a compatible day!
Monday looks acceptable. The sun will show itself a little less. Meanwhile, another system will begin to creep into the area by night. There will be a small chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday.
The start of the week will continue the near-50-degrees high temperature trend.
