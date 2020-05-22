Memorial Day weekend will be split evenly between wet and dry.
Saturday will continue on the heels of Friday’s unsettled day, and Sunday and Monday will be dry but remain on the cool side.
There will be no time Saturday where I can find it will be guaranteed dry.
However, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., you could venture outside for an hour or two, sans rain gear, take your chances and be OK.
The low-pressure system that has been swirling to our southwest for about five days will finally pass through.
Gov. Phil Murphy declared the beaches opened for Memorial Day weekend. However, there's limi…
Before 10 a.m., expect rain, then after 3 p.m., expect showers and storms.
Not even this period will be a definite washout. However, this will be most favorable for rain.
High temperatures will range from 65-70 degrees generally on a wind that eventually turns east. The easterly component of the wind will be a main player for our temperatures for much of the extended forecast.
Conditions will dry out Saturday evening, as low pressure moves out the sea. We’ll still keep the cloudy cover around, though this may be seen as a benefit to us.
Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Sunday will begin a slow improvement.
We’ll be dry, with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will remain cool on the east wind, only getting up into the low 60s.
Meanwhile, the mainland will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Monday will be the brightest day of the holiday weekend, as high pressure from New England pokes its head in.
A mostly sunny sky will be prevalent. Temperatures will range from 60 in Atlantic City to 67 as you travel over the bay on Route 40 to Pleasantville.
Further down the road, Vineland will be in comfortable T-shirt territory, in the low 70s.
May, so far, has been 2.1 degrees below average for temperatures and 1.3 inches below average for rain as of Thursday at Atlantic City International Airport.
Looking ahead, we’ll be offered a mixed bag as we try to get to the average for the rest of the week.
We’ll be offered plenty of beautiful sunshine Tuesday through Thursday.
Rain will not be in the forecast any of those days.
That won’t help our rainfall departure, and the risk for wildfire spread will be higher than usual.
However, we’ll chip away at the temperatures departure.
The mainland will go from the mid-70s on Tuesday to the mid-80s on Thursday.
The shore will have pretty notable temperatures differences, given the chilly easterly wind.
We likely don’t get up above 70 until Thursday, though with the sun, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the boardwalks and towns, safely, during the week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.